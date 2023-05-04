Corvallis neighborhood reeling after home invasion

CORVALLIS, Ore -- An investigation is underway after a man in Corvallis was allegedly assaulted and robbed in the comfort of his own home.

Neighbors said it happened on Friday, April 28, at about 6:45 p.m. in the College Hill West Historic District, in the neighborhood of Northwest 31st Street and Northwest Jackson Avenue.

According to a post by a neighbor, the burglars came in through the front and back doors. They turned off the electricity and two men held the victim at gunpoint and hit him over his left eye with a gun.

The alleged thieves are said to have stolen a number of items from the home, including cash, an iPhone, jewelry, red wine, mail, and tax information. At one point, one of the men allegedly broke a vase over the victim's head.

The men are described as being in their 20's, they were dressed in all black and they were wearing masks. Neighbors say a white woman was also involved.

According to security video, they took off in a 2022 Black Nissan Rogue Sport that didn't have a rear license plate and a repainted faded older compact car similar to a Honda Civic. The back rear window was covered up or full of objects. They also are said to have stolen the man's 2002 white two-door BMW M-3.

Timothy Budd has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years. He was shocked to hear what happened.

"I first heard about it from some email from one of the neighbors. I thought it was very strange," Budd said. "In the thirty years we've been out here I've never seen anything like this."

Budd and other neighbors like Luke Weirup said not much crime happens in the neighborhood. Both see this incident as an isolated event. They don't believe more crime will come to the area in the future. Weirup, however, does believe people will be a little more cautious.

"I think everyone is just going to be looking out a little closer now moving forward, be paying attention, looking out for each other," Weirup said. "I don't think, I wouldn't expect there to be too much more crime here."

According to a social media post, there is a reward being offered for information that leads to the suspects.

Corvallis Police Department said they couldn't comment on the incident because an active investigation is underway.