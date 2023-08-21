Corvallis non-profit gets funding for new supportive housing

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A new supportive housing development that will house dozens of people when it is completed was announced for Corvallis earlier on Monday.
Corvallis Housing First, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing homelessness in the community, was approved earlier this year for funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services. It will provide crucial supportive housing to those experiencing homelessness, with an aim towards addressing accessibility, trauma, inequity, and the lack of affordable housing for people with very low or no income.
“Corvallis currently doesn't have this type of housing available to people that have experienced homelessness, where they can get case management and other supportive services of this type,” said Andrea Myhre, the executive director of Corvallis Housing First. “We know from the Point in Time counts that about 40% of the people counted are chronically homeless.”
The housing project is expected to begin construction in fall 2024 and be finished by late 2025 or early 2026. It will include 46 housing units and a resource center with staff on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Corvallis Housing First was awarded $9.2 million for the project.