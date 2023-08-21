 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Corvallis non-profit gets funding for new supportive housing

  • Updated
  • 0
Planned housing in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A new supportive housing development that will house dozens of people when it is completed was announced for Corvallis earlier on Monday.

Corvallis Housing First, a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing homelessness in the community, was approved earlier this year for funding from Oregon Housing and Community Services. It will provide crucial supportive housing to those experiencing homelessness, with an aim towards addressing accessibility, trauma, inequity, and the lack of affordable housing for people with very low or no income.

“Corvallis currently doesn't have this type of housing available to people that have experienced homelessness, where they can get case management and other supportive services of this type,” said Andrea Myhre, the executive director of Corvallis Housing First. “We know from the Point in Time counts that about 40% of the people counted are chronically homeless.”

The housing project is expected to begin construction in fall 2024 and be finished by late 2025 or early 2026. It will include 46 housing units and a resource center with staff on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Corvallis Housing First was awarded $9.2 million for the project.

