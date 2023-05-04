Corvallis police arrest man after search of residential neighborhood

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly running from police and trying to break into someone’s home Wednesday afternoon, Corvallis police said.
According to Corvallis Police Department, at about 3:15 p.m. on May 3 an officer case in south Corvallis near southeast Richland Avenue tried to stop a man later identified as the suspect in an outstanding theft. Police said the man ran away and the officer lost track of him until about 4:30 p.m., when nearby residents reported a stranger trying to enter their house.
Corvallis police said this prompted an extensive search of the area which eventually found the suspect hiding on Richland Avenue near Highway 99 at about 5:30 p.m. The suspect, identified by jail records as Jesse Aaron Johnston, 32, was arrested and sent to the Benton County jail for preexisting arrest warrants. Johnston also received new charges including trespassing and attempted burglary.