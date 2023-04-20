Corvallis police arrest man who allegedly broke into house he had been evicted from

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man was sent to jail Wednesday morning after a nearly hour-long standoff where police struggled to convince him to leave a house he had reportedly previously been evicted from.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to a house on the corner of 12th Street and Fillmore Avenue at about 9 a.m. on April 19 for a report of a burglary. Officers said they had heard reports that Zachery Cochrane, 42, had broken into a residence he had previously been evicted from, locked himself inside, and had possibly armed himself with knives. Police said they set up a perimeter around the house while trying to negotiate with Cochrane to get him to come out peacefully. Police said Cochrane was hostile, threatening, and uncooperative throughout their attempts to get him to come out.
Authorities said Corvallis police’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engage team was called out after several attempts to de-escalate the situation failed, but their negotiations were also unsuccessful in convincing Cochrane to come out. In all, Corvallis law enforcement dealt with Cochrane for more than 45 minutes before an opportunity presented itself to subdue him with non-lethal force, according to the Corvallis Police Department.
Neither Cochrane nor any officers were seriously injured in the incident, the Corvallis Police Department said. Cochrane was arrested and sent to the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.