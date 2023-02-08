 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For
the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds
and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
Isolated gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&
breaking

Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported.

According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest Albany. Police said they learned the man was armed and in his car at Freeway Lakes on Three Lakes Road just south of Albany. Albany police said officers, deputies with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and family members were at the scene trying to talk to him, with a trained crisis negotiator heading towards the scene as well.

Officers and deputies attempted to get the man to drop his weapon, according to Albany police. Police said the man moved the gun to his head, and then down to his side. Officers then focused on moving his family members to safety, according to APD. According to witnesses, the man then pointed his weapon at the officers, and two of them fired their weapons. Police said the officers attempted first aid, but the man passed away at the scene.

Albany Police Department says all involved officers have been put on leave according to policy and national best practices. The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by Corvallis Police Department. The Corvallis Police Department has promised more information as details come to light.

Tags

Recommended for you