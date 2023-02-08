Corvallis Police Department investigating fatal Albany police shooting

ALBANY, Ore. -- Corvallis Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Albany officers that happened Wednesday, the Albany Police Department reported.
According to the Albany Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal man at about 9:38 a.m. on February 8 at a residence in southwest Albany. Police said they learned the man was armed and in his car at Freeway Lakes on Three Lakes Road just south of Albany. Albany police said officers, deputies with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and family members were at the scene trying to talk to him, with a trained crisis negotiator heading towards the scene as well.
Officers and deputies attempted to get the man to drop his weapon, according to Albany police. Police said the man moved the gun to his head, and then down to his side. Officers then focused on moving his family members to safety, according to APD. According to witnesses, the man then pointed his weapon at the officers, and two of them fired their weapons. Police said the officers attempted first aid, but the man passed away at the scene.
Albany Police Department says all involved officers have been put on leave according to policy and national best practices. The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by Corvallis Police Department. The Corvallis Police Department has promised more information as details come to light.