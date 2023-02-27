Corvallis police find missing man from Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department says a missing Eugene man has been found thanks to the Corvallis Police Department.
According to the EPD, Douglas Arthur Carney left his home at about 6 p.m. on February 26 and hadn’t been heard from fir a while. Police said Carney left on his manual wheelchair. Police also said that although he must use his wheelchair to get around, Carney can walk very short distances.
EPD said Carney was found in the night of February 27 thanks to the Corvallis Police Department. He is now safe.