Corvallis police find missing man from Eugene

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&