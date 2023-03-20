Corvallis police investigate shot fired during vehicular altercation

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Detectives are investigating a report of a shot fired during an odd altercation that happened on Sunday night, Corvallis Police Department said.
According to CPD, officers responded to an area on northwest Ninth Street near Walnut Boulevard at about 10:35 p.m. on March 19 for a call of a black mid-size SUV and a black minivan ramming each other while traveling west. CPD said the caller also reported having heard a gunshot at some point during the vehicles’ altercation. According to CPD, the incident spanned many blocks in North Corvallis from 10:09 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. Corvallis police said they were able to find both vehicles and detain everyone who was believed to be involved, and they said they believe a gun had been fired at some point during the altercation.
Corvallis police detectives were called in to investigate. Police said two people involved in the incident were arrested on unrelated warrants, but the incident itself is still under investigation. Any witness of the incident, or anyone with information, is asked to call Detective Smith at the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6924.