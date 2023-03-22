Corvallis police investigating stabbing at skate park

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After a man was stabbed at the skate park early Monday morning, Corvallis police are investigating to find a culprit.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, officers responded to the area of the skate park under Highway 34 at about 3:05 a.m. on March 22. Police said they found a 41-year-old unhoused man had been stabbed several times. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby emergency room, and is currently being treated for his injuries, according to police.
Corvallis police immediately called in their detectives, and an investigation has been launched. Police said patrol vehicles, crime scene tape and officers will be in the area throughout March 22 and as the investigation continues. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Corvallis Police Detective Josh Zessin at 541-766-6924.