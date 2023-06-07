Corvallis police looking for suspects who mutilated and may have killed public trees

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help to identify the suspects in an unusual case of theft.
According to the Corvallis Police Department, thieves have chopped burls off maple trees in Willamette Park in two separate incidents since January 2023. Police said one incident took place in January 2023 affecting one tree, and the second incident happened in May 2023 and harmed two trees. Police said the trees ranged in age from about 40 to 100 years old.
Tree burls are rounded outgrowths on a tree’s trunk that may form when the tree heals from damage. When removed from the trunk, they are often used in fine woodworking because of their unusual grain structure and are among the most valuable types of lumber on the market. However, removing burls from a living tree often damage the tree so severely it dies, according to Corvallis Parks and Recreation and police.
Police said a total of 16 burls were cut from living trees in Willamette Park in the two incidents. According to Corvallis police, the suspects who cut the trees would have used a long bar power chainsaw to cut through the burls in one pass. The burls themselves are estimated to have weighed between 50 and 300 pounds, and would have required multiple trips to a waiting vehicle to transport away, police said.
Corvallis police said they are investigating the cuttings as active cases of theft and vandalism of natural resources. They are asking for the public’s hep in identifying the suspects responsible for the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to call Corvallis Police Officer Peyton Sassaman at 541-766-6924.