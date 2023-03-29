Corvallis police make arrests in stabbing at skate park

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Two persons of interest in the stabbing of a 41-year-old man at a skate park in Corvallis earlier in March have been arrested, the Corvallis Police Department reported.
Corvallis police said back on March 22 they responded to the area of the skate park under Highway 34 for a report that someone had been stabbed several times. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the emergency room for treatment, and Corvallis police immediately called in their detectives to begin an investigation.
On March 29, Corvallis police announced that they had arrested two people suspected to be connected to the stabbing. Police said they arrested a 39-year-old homeless woman and a 16-year-old homeless boy. Both were charged with first-, second-, and third-degree assault as well as unlawful use of a weapon.
Corvallis Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Corvallis Police Detective Josh Zessin at 541-766-6924.