Corvallis police searching for woman who went missing 31 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0

31st Anniversary of Corvallis Woman gone missing

CORVALLIS, Ore --Even after 31 years, Corvallis police are still searching for Patricia Swanberg, a woman who went missing in 1992. 

Corvallis Police Department hopes that technology and new people coming forward will help them be able to find her. Swanberg left behind two children and two siblings who still want answers with regards to her whereabouts. She was 34 years old when she went missing. 

Close up of missing woman

At the time, she worked as a healthcare worker in Corvallis. Her boss reported her missing when she didn't show up to work on August 12, 1992. Swanberg's boyfriend at the time, Clarence "CJ" Pursifull, was the last person to see her on August 10 in the Corvallis area. He has since passed away, according to Corvallis police's Public Information Officer, Lt. Benjamin Harvey.

Swanberg's vehicle was found unlocked and abandoned in Downtown Corvallis. She had left behind her purse and other personal items. An investigation by Corvallis police and a number of other agencies was performed and included area searches, canine teams, and interviews with possible persons of interest. They found no information on Swanberg's whereabouts.

Harvey said, "By age alone, that would not indicate she would be deceased, however the family believes she is deceased. One of the ways we can find out where she was at is by using advanced record checks, including financial records to try and find out if somebody is somewhere else, a different state or even a different country. None of those resources have shown she is anywhere we can see."

Swanberg poster

Detectives added that they believe Swanberg had connections on the coast. She might have also been known to others by different names such as Patricia Wilson, Patricia Lynn Brinkley, Patricia Pursifull, and Tequila Robinson.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them anonymously. Detective Christy Molina is leading the case and can be reached at 541-766-6782. 

Patricia Swanberg

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

