Corvallis police seeking help finding missing person

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals. Police say Nguyen tends to walk hunched over and has limited communication abilities.
Anyone with information on Nguyen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Corvallis Police Department immediately at 541-766-6911.