Corvallis project aims to give $20,000 in farmers' market gift cards to those in need

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A project coordinated by Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Food Action Team and the Corvallis Farmers’ Market aims to give $20,000 in gift cards to those in need, with a special caveat.
All the money must be spent at the Corvallis Farmers’ Market, organizers said.
“I hope that people who have never thought that the farmers' market is a place for them come to the farmers' market and see all the amazing produce that is grown right here,” said Aliza Tuttle, a volunteer with the Sustainability Coalition’s Food Action Team. “They maybe try a new food they've never tried before.”
It’s On Us, or IOU, is a project of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s Food Action Team, and is teaming up with the farmers’ market to give $20,000 in gift cards redeemable at the farmers’ market to those in need. Participating households will each receive up to $25 to be used to purchase any item at the market.
Funds for the project are provided by Benton County through the American Rescue Plan Act. IOU and the Corvallis Farmers’ Market handed out the gift cards during their June 21 market, and will do it again on June 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The idea is that it not only stimulates the local economy, but it also increases food security, organizers said.