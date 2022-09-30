Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported.
According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on September 30. Troopers said their investigation revealed that a Honda motorcycle, driven by Tyler Bratton, 24, of Santa Rosa, California, was traveling northbound when it suddenly made a U-turn into the fast lane and proceeded southbound into oncoming traffic. Troopers do not know why Bratton turned around. OSP said that while traveling southbound in the northbound fast lane, the motorcycle collided head-on with a northbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Usach Sisach Nelson, 22, of Corvallis. Bratton suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was declared deceased.
OSP said that during the investigation, Nelson was found to be showing signs of impairment and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Troopers say his Blood Alcohol Content was measured at 0.10%. OSP said traffic on I-5 was slowed for about 4.5 hours.