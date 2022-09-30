 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 6 ft at 7 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Corvallis resident arrested after fatal crash on Interstate 5

Police lights

WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- A Corvallis resident was arrested early Friday morning after a fatal collision with a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville, Oregon State Police reported.

According to OSP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 279 south of Wilsonville at about 12:45 a.m. on September 30. Troopers said their investigation revealed that a Honda motorcycle, driven by Tyler Bratton, 24, of Santa Rosa, California, was traveling northbound when it suddenly made a U-turn into the fast lane and proceeded southbound into oncoming traffic. Troopers do not know why Bratton turned around. OSP said that while traveling southbound in the northbound fast lane, the motorcycle collided head-on with a northbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Usach Sisach Nelson, 22, of Corvallis. Bratton suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was declared deceased.

OSP said that during the investigation, Nelson was found to be showing signs of impairment and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants. Troopers say his Blood Alcohol Content was measured at 0.10%. OSP said traffic on I-5 was slowed for about 4.5 hours.

