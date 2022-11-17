Corvallis residents wait for mayoral race results after ranked choice voting implemented

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Corvallis residents will have to wait until December before the results of the mayoral election become more clear because for the first time, the city is using ranked choice voting to decide its next mayor.
The process allows for voters to rank candidates from their first choice to their last choice as opposed to selecting only one candidate. This could have an impact on Corvallis' three-way mayoral race.
"The lowest performing candidate will be eliminated. Then, votes that had been given to that candidate will look to the second choice option for each of those voters," said Patrick Rollens, Corvallis' public information officer.
According to the Secretary of State's website, Charles Maughan currently leads with 7,825 votes, or 38.13% of the vote. Andrew Struthers is in second place with 7,064 votes, or 34.42% of the vote. With 5,463 votes, or 26.62% of the vote, Roen Hogg is in third place. These results may change slightly on Nov. 30, after the ballot challenge resolution deadline.
"Benton County is contacting voters who had their ballots rejected due to signature issues and those folks have an opportunity to correct that," Rollens said.
If at that point, no candidate has 50% of the votes, Hogg will be eliminated from the race and his votes will be re-allocated based on who each of his supporters put as their second choice candidate.
Several voters in Corvallis said they believe the process is running smoothly.
"It means that you get to look at all the different candidates and determine kind of who you like, but also who you might like as an alternative," Lillian Read said.
"You don't get so disappointed that you didn't get anything you wanted, because with ranked choice voting, you get to decide what's got the most benefit and then what's got the next most benefit," Barb Sieck said.
Matt Skimina also weighed in.
"You could vote for the one you want and then the ones you really don't want, you could put toward the bottom," Skimina said.
The unofficial ranked choice voting election results will be released Dec. 1, according to the county's website. Official results will be released on Dec. 5.