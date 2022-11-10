Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway 99 West and Crystal Lake Drive/Avery Avenue as part of other efforts to improve the highway. Officials say improvements include upgraded sidewalk curb ramps, green striping for bike lanes, and a brand-new traffic signal specifically for bikes. ODOT said the signal will show southbound cyclists when to cross the intersection diagonally from the shared-use sidewalk on the northeast corner of the intersection.
ODOT says the diagonal bicycle crossing allows cyclists on the shared-use pathway to cross the busy intersection and keep going south along Highway 99. Acknowledging the novelty of the crossing for Corvallis residents, ODOT gave short instructions on its use: bicyclists on the shared-use path will position themselves on a clearly-marked ramp, at which point a camera will detect them and trigger the bike signal. When the signal turns green, the rider would go diagonally through the intersection to the opposite side of the road into another clearly-marked bike lane.
More information on the intersection and other improvements to Highway 99 in Corvallis can be found at ODOT’s website.