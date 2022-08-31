 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Corvallis Transit System to cut services due to driver shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Due to a shortage of bus drivers and a reduction of demand for certain services, the Corvallis Transit System will be suspending a few bus lines until they can address the shortage in drivers, the city of Corvallis announced.

Corvallis says the lines will be suspended on September 19 with CTS’s routine fall service change. All Saturday and Sunday CTS service, as well as Philomath Connection Saturday service, will be suspended until the driver shortage can be addressed. In addition, CTS Route 50, Night Owl routes and Route 5 and 6 peak service routes will also be discontinued until there is more demand for them to return.

CTS says the unprecedented shortage in drivers in Oregon and across the U.S. has forced them to make the decision to suspend these public transit routes. The city of Corvallis says they have been working with the company that operates CTS, Seattle-based MTR Western Inc., to offer incentives such as higher wages and bonuses for drivers to come staff the lines, but has not yet attracted a significant number of new drivers. The city says it will work towards reinstating public transit lines as soon as driver staffing stabilizes enough to allow for it.

