Corvallis Transit System to cut services due to driver shortage

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Due to a shortage of bus drivers and a reduction of demand for certain services, the Corvallis Transit System will be suspending a few bus lines until they can address the shortage in drivers, the city of Corvallis announced.
Corvallis says the lines will be suspended on September 19 with CTS’s routine fall service change. All Saturday and Sunday CTS service, as well as Philomath Connection Saturday service, will be suspended until the driver shortage can be addressed. In addition, CTS Route 50, Night Owl routes and Route 5 and 6 peak service routes will also be discontinued until there is more demand for them to return.
CTS says the unprecedented shortage in drivers in Oregon and across the U.S. has forced them to make the decision to suspend these public transit routes. The city of Corvallis says they have been working with the company that operates CTS, Seattle-based MTR Western Inc., to offer incentives such as higher wages and bonuses for drivers to come staff the lines, but has not yet attracted a significant number of new drivers. The city says it will work towards reinstating public transit lines as soon as driver staffing stabilizes enough to allow for it.