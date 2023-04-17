Corvallis updates its municipal code to combat illegally parked and abandoned cars

CORVALLIS, Ore -- After growing concerns over illegally parked and abandoned cars, the City of Corvallis and the Corvallis Police Department worked together to update the city's municipal code.
Over the course of the last year, the government and law enforcement of Corvallis amended Municipal Code Section 6.07, “Disposition of Personal Property; Abandoned Vehicles;” Section 6.10.040, “Parking”; and Section 6.14, “Towing of Vehicles.” These sections previously hadn't been updated since at least 1981. After four decades, a number of the sections depended on Oregon Statutes that were no longer in effect.
The Corvallis City Council approved the changes to the municipal code after a second reading of the ordinances at the February 21, 2023. They took effect on March 10, 2023. Over the course of the last few weeks Corvallis Police has undergone efforts to educate people on the new rules, and have gradually been shortening pre-tow notice windows.
The new changes shorten the length of time before an illegally parked or abandoned car is towed away. All vehicles in violation of the Municipal Code will be given a notice. Owners will have 24 hours to comply with notice or be subject to getting their vehicle towed at their own expense. There are certain exceptions such as being parked in a hazardous situation, not having a VIN or license plate, or if a vehicle is clearly disabled.
Under the old code, Police would have to wait up to 10 days before towing a car. Police are warning people to regularly check on their cars and to not leave them out on a public street for an extended amount of time.
Lieutenant Benjamin Harvey of the Corvallis Police Department said, "We're hoping that the changes to the municipal code will make our community much safer through increased understanding and compliance with the new municipal code."
Many Oregon State University students also hope this new law is effective. Parking is often a nightmare for them.
Maddie Hansen, a student, said, "I live one block off campus, and if I don't have the garage for that particular week it takes me sometimes 45 minutes just driving around the blocks just trying to find parking. It's very difficult."
Too often students see cars out on the streets that have been there seemingly forever.
Alex Juenemann, another student, added, "Even out kind of near where I live, there's cars that kind of just seem to have been there since I've lived there. They don't really move and then out here there's quite a few cars that are here often."