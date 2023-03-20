Corvallis woman loses fingers in workplace accident at ice cream shop

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The family of a young woman who lost three fingers while working at an ice cream shop are asking for help.
According to a GoFundMe set up by the victim’s sister, 21-year-old Jordyn Martin lost three of her fingers in a workplace accident on March 15. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Martin was cleaning an ice cream machine at the Cold Stone Creamery in Corvallis when the rotors yanked her towel and hand into the machine’s blades, severing three of the fingers on her dominant hand. Martin said the Cold Stone had previously failed an OSHA inspection partly due to improper safety measures on that machine.
According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Martin was rushed to the hospital for surgery, but by the time her fingers made it there it was too late to reattach them. Now, the GoFundMe has been set up to help Martin pay for medical bills, living expenses, and a lawyer that was hired because of the unsafe working conditions. The GoFundMe has raised just over $2,000 of its $10,000 goal as of March 20.
The organizer of the GoFundMe said the Cold Stone was open the next day after the accident. KEZI contacted the store, but they gave no comment on what happened or whether the machine is still in use.