Cost of eggs impacting both local bakeries and consumers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 5 kt or less. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&