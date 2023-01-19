 Skip to main content
Cost of eggs impacting both local bakeries and consumers

  • Updated
  • 0

Costs of Eggs are impacting Local Bakeries & Consumers

EUGENE, Ore. – What used to cost a little more than $30 for a week's supply of eggs has gone up significantly. 

Those rising costs are putting local bakery owners in a stressful position. Jim Evangelista helps run the bakery at the Reality Kitchen, a local nonprofit, on River Road. 

As the director, he's seen first hand how crippling the price of eggs has been on them. As a nonprofit, they have to be even more fiscally responsible.

"For the products that we make and the food that we serve here in our café, both the front café and the wholesale bakery... I would say comfortably we're going through three cases of eggs a week," Evangelista said.

He says right now a case of eggs they purchase costs more than $95, which means their focus is on stretching every dollar, especially when it comes to keeping their staff employed and helping out in the community. 

Reality Kitchen Bakery

The increased prices have also affected regular customers like Chastain Wright, a Eugene resident, who shop for eggs in the grocery stores. 

"If you go to a Costco or a Market of Choice and the shelves are empty -- if there's even a tiny good deal, like even pennies cheaper, all the eggs will be gone," Wright said.

She now has to think twice before buying eggs. The recent spike in prices is forcing her to shop smarter

Wright said,  "To adjust you really have to go around to a bunch of different stores, shopping around, it's adding a lot of extra time to our grocery shopping trips for sure." 

Bakery owners said they don't want to sacrifice the quality of their cakes just because eggs are expensive right now. At Nothing Bundt Cakes they've faced pressure from higher management to increase prices.However, local owner Denise Cerince pushed back.

"We looked at our household income in Eugene versus other locations, and looked at other locations and what they were charging, and we felt for our economy in Eugene that our prices are set correctly," Cerince said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

In order to meet the new prices some people are adjusting their grocery budget. At times Chastain Wright has to hold off on making certain types of dishes for her son.

"My baby loves to eat eggs in the morning, and so obviously we've had to cut back and he can't have his little omelet every single day," Wright said. "You're going to have waffles today, sorry."

Businesses are trying to find a balance between being fair to their customers and offsetting their costs by increasing their prices.

