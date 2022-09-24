 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Cottage Grove awarded $1.1 million grant to boost tourism

  • Updated
  • 0

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the Bohemia Foundation in Cottage Grove. According to Representative Peter DeFazio, the money will be used to support revitalization of Bohemia Park and boost tourism.

“This grant to improve Bohemia Park is a wonderful investment in the community of Cottage Grove,” DeFazio said. “Community members and visitors alike will benefit from this project and continue to enjoy the park for decades to come.”

Cottage Grove awarded $1.1 million grant to boost tourism.jpg

The project is reportedly funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.

EDA awarded $510 million in 2021 to all 50 states and territories. The programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors.

Recommended for you