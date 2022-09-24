Cottage Grove awarded $1.1 million grant to boost tourism

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to the Bohemia Foundation in Cottage Grove. According to Representative Peter DeFazio, the money will be used to support revitalization of Bohemia Park and boost tourism.
“This grant to improve Bohemia Park is a wonderful investment in the community of Cottage Grove,” DeFazio said. “Community members and visitors alike will benefit from this project and continue to enjoy the park for decades to come.”
The project is reportedly funded under EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program.
EDA awarded $510 million in 2021 to all 50 states and territories. The programs are designed to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors.