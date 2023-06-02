Cottage Grove food pantry reduces frequency of support, citing low donations and increased demand

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – One food pantry is limiting the number of times people can stop in for boxes of food, citing a need to preserve decreasing supplies for an increasing number of people needing support.

As of June 1, people utilizing the Community Sharing Center’s food pantry can only stop by for food boxes twice a month -- down from once a week.

“There's been a food shortage,” Robert Freeman, director of the food pantry said. “We're not getting as much food as we used to get. So, the solution was to cut it back to twice a month.”

Freeman acknowledged the implications of the decision, which was difficult to make.

“It's hard because we have a lot of a families that come through with their kids and stuff like that,” he said. “You know when you make these decisions that you're affecting people's lives.”

The decision came to be because donations have decreased as demand has increased, putting the pantry in a tough spot.

“With the food shortage, it was the best thing to do or else we would have no food,” Freeman said. “In order to stretch that food and help as many people and families as we could, it was decided to cut it back to twice a month.”

Part of the reason why the center is low on food is because donations from local grocery stores and individuals have decreased over time.

“We've seen those numbers decline,” Freeman said. “We've seen private donations decline. Everything across the board has just kinda sorta dwindled down.”

He said they have also seen an increase in the number of people needing their help -- especially following the end of the Covid-era enhanced SNAP benefits. He has seen an influx of 60-90 people come in per day.

“We've got a lot of newcomers,” he said. “Our numbers have increased substantially from when I started.”

Increasing food prices do not help either, he said, causing donors to decrease the amount they give and clients to rely more on the pantry.

Though the decreased supply and increased demand is not just a problem isolated to Cottage Grove or Western Oregon.

“I understand it's a national thing,” Freeman said. “But we didn't want to become that statistic to where we had to close the doors. Yes, we've cut back, but our doors are still open and we're still able to serve our community.”

For everyday users of the pantry, the reduction in service means they’ll have to make big adjustments.

“I'm only gonna have it twice a week, so now I'm gonna have to kinda work things out so that I'm able to do something to help myself out now,” said Darlene Fanton, a retiree on a fixed income who depends on the pantry.

She said she was shocked to hear the news, but over time noticed a decline in the quantity of food. With limited alternatives, Fanton said she will just go with the flow.

“it's not gonna be easy, but I'm gonna have to start growing more of a garden and watch what we buy now too, cause food prices have gone so outrageous,” she said. “I can't afford to buy all those meats and all of that we used to get.”

Other users said they will have to make their allotments last longer and maybe even travel out of town to use another food bank.

Freeman said food pantries really need any kind of support they can get, whether it be donations or volunteers.

“Doesn't have to be Cottage Grove, it can be in your local area -- just get involved,” he said. “If you have one can of food, that can of food can go to somebody who didn't have that can of food before.”

“Hopefully we get more volunteers and get more food and it'd be better for everybody,” Fanton said.