Cottage Grove man arrested, accused of child sex abuse

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man accused of uploading child pornography to an internet messaging platform was arrested on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, their detectives recently received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that a man had uploaded about 40 files of child pornography to an internet messaging platform known as “Kik.” Deputies say their investigation led them to find the suspect, identified as Matthew Aaron Blomquist, 22, was living at a home on Horn Lane north of Cottage Grove.
The LCSO said that FBI investigators obtained a search warrant for Blomquist’s home, and on October 18 FBI and LCSO investigators executed the warrant. According to the LCSO, investigators found several videos of homemade child pornography on Blomquist’s phone, as well as evidence that Blomquist had filmed himself sexually abusing a child in the recent past.
Blomquist was taken to the Lane County Jail and charged with first-degree sex abuse, using a child in display of a sex act, and first- and second-degree encouraging child exploitation. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 28.