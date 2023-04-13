Cottage Grove police arrest suspects in graffiti spree thanks to community involvement

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Cottage Grove police arrested two boys in connection to numerous incidents of graffiti on local businesses Thursday morning, according to the police department.
According to the Cottage Grove Police Department, at least 18 businesses in and around downtown Cottage Grove were vandalized in the early morning hours of April 9. CGPD said local officers immediately jumped to investigate the incident, assisted by numerous tips from the community. Thanks to the speedy response and the assistance from the community, CGPD said officers were able to arrest two 17-year-old boys in connection with the graffiti at about 10 a.m. on April 13.
Jeff Groth, the interim police chief for Cottage Grove police, thanked the community for its help.
This was a big deal to the community, and as a part of the community it was a big deal to us,” he said. “I'm very proud of the work our officers did in this case, but I'm equally proud of the way the community came alongside their police department to help. This is a great example of what's possible and I'm excited for what the future holds with this kind of support.”
CGPD said the two boys were sent to the Serbu Juvenile Detention Facility in Eugene and are facing one charge of first-degree criminal mischief each.