Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said.
According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd and Police Captain Conrad Gagner were placed on paid administrative leave earlier today, July 29. Boone said they were placed on leave in relation to an ongoing investigation stemming from undisclosed allegations involving the two officers.
The Assistant to the City Manager said Cottage Grove will maintain the same level of public safety while Shepherd and Gagner are on leave. Additionally, he also said an interim police chief from out-of-town will start next week.
