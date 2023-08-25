Cottage Grove Police Department hires new police chief

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Cottage Grove Police Department has hired a new Chief of Police to replace Interim Chief Jeff Groth, who took on the position after the former police chief resigned in 2022.

Cottage Grove officials announced on August 25 that Cory Chase, the Assistant Chief of Police for the Police of the Port of Portland, was selected to be the city’s new Police Chief.

Officials said Chase has 22 years of law enforcement experience in Oregon, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Columbia Southern University. Cottage Grove officials said Chase has served in law enforcement in Prineville, Redmond, and Portland, and managed 67 personnel while in Portland. He is set to assume leadership of the Cottage Grove Police Department on September 11, 2023.

Cory Chase’s appointment comes months after Cottage Grove’s former police chief, Scott Shepherd, resigned in October 2022. Shepherd had resigned after being put on administrative leave in July 2022. Internal documents that came to light in March 2023 showed numerous allegations of misconduct by Shepherd and former Captain Conrad Gagner. Among those allegations were incidents of unprofessional behavior, toleration of unprofessional behavior from those under his direct command, and failure to respond to calls for assistance by neighboring law enforcement agencies.