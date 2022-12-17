Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Cottage Grove Police Department is working on getting body cameras for its officers. The city council approved the body cameras during its most recent meeting.

"There's really no excuse for any police department to not have body cameras," Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth said.

When Groth took over as the department's interim chief in August, he said he was surprised the department did not already have body cameras. Groth said body cameras are an important tool in modern day policing, providing benefits to both officers and community members.

"It's going to capture what the officer did, what the officer said, what the other people said," Groth said. "It's going to help us investigate complaints, to not only prove, but also disprove complaints."

One case where body cameras would have been useful is an arrest that occurred on Sept. 1, Groth said.

Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man Harrelson was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault. City officials said he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest on Sept. 15.

In that case, surveillance footage captured officers using force to arrest a mentally ill man. The video later sparked outrage from some community members and a protest in front of city hall where demonstrators called for officers to get body cameras.

"The video that was released and that was provided to us was limited," Groth said. "It was limited in its angle. It was limited in the fact that it didn't capture audio. In any situation where force is used what is being said, the actions of everybody involved are very important and body cameras would've captured all of that much better."

The arrest itself is still under investigation, Groth said. He said there are a number of other situations where body cameras would have been useful as well.

Groth said he hopes to have the body cameras by the end of February.