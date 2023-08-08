Cottage Grove Police Department welcomes new K-9 addition

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – Cottage Grove police recently announced the latest 'pawsome' addition to their department.
Meet Ripp, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois who was donated to the department by Working Dogs Oregon, a non-profit organization in Portland, along with a K-9 trauma first-aid kit. Following an extensive tryout arranged by the Eugene Police Department to ensure he would be a good fit, Ripp was assigned to Officer Carlton, and so odds are good you’ll see them together in his patrol car. Ripp won’t officially get to work until his handler attends K-9 handler training for his certification.
Working Dogs Oregon is a non-profit organization dedicated to working dogs of all kinds throughout the state. The organization offers educational advocacy for ADA compliance and therapy dog teams, and even K-9 trauma first-aid kits that may be purchased for any one of Oregon’s certified police K9 units, according to their website. These kits contain supplies to address field trauma ranging from scrapes to gunshot wounds and everything in between.
