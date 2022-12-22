Cottage Grove police officers exonerated in beating of mentally ill man, but changes are coming

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Officers with the Cottage Grove Police Department have been found justified in their use of force in the arrest of a mentally ill man back in September, but the incident has led to changes for the department that are still in the works.

On September 1, 2022, CGPD officers arrested Alexander Harrelson, 27, after he was reported swinging a sword and playing loud music in an alleyway. Security camera footage of the arrest showed four police officers repeatedly punching Harrelson until he was bloody, before handcuffing him and taking him to jail. At the time, Harrelson was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault. The violent incident shocked many in the Cottage Grove community and led to an outcry for more accountability and a gentler touch from the CGPD.

Cottage Grove police officials said they assigned Interim Captain Ryan Nelson of CGPD to investigate the incident, and Interim Chief Jeff Groth, also of CGPD, reviewed Interim Captain Nelson’s findings. According to police officials, the investigation was complete and thorough, and the force used in Harrelson’s arrest was reasonable under department policy. As such, the involved officers were exonerated in the matter. CGPD’s investigation also found that Harrelson did in fact resist arrest in the incident.

Police officials said the FBI conducted their own independent investigation of the incident. According to CGPD, the FBI also found that Cottage Grove police officers’ use of force was justified. The FBI said, “For an incident such as this to be charged as a federal civil rights crime officers, acting in an official capacity, have to willfully use unreasonable force. The evidence reviewed indicated this was not the case and therefore CGPD officers did not violate federal criminal statutes.”

Although internal and independent investigations found the use of force justified, the Cottage Grove Police Department said they understand the impact the incident had on the community and the trust that the public places in them. CGPD said they will be making several changes and improvements to lessen the likelihood of a similar event happening in the future. CGPD said they will immediately begin making improvements to the training officers receive, as well as reconsider their use of force review process to make sure it matches up to industry standards and best practices.

CGPD also says it has authorized a contract with a private firm to provide body cameras to officers as soon as possible. Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth said body cameras are an important tool for any police force, and said they will provide benefits to both police and the community. He said body cameras should hopefully be implemented by the end of February.

Tune in to KEZI 9 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear more from the Cottage Grove Police Department as well as reactions from Cottage Grove community members.