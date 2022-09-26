Cottage Grove police stepping up patrols after drive-by shooting

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- After a drive-by shooting early in the morning on Saturday, Cottage Grove Police Department says they will be stationing additional resources in neighborhoods and near schools.
Cottage Grove police said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. on September 24, in the area of Anthony Court and Anthony Avenue. Police said their investigation found no one was injured, but there was evidence that this was not a random shooting. Cottage Grove police said they immediately devoted multiple resources to the investigation, and are currently working to identify suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers say this type of event is not common in the Cottage Grove community. As such, to protect community safety the police department says they will take extra steps. Police say to expect additional police patrols out and about in the community, especially in neighborhoods and near schools.