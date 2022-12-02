Cottage Grove Post Office changing hours due to criminal activity

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove residents might need to start looking elsewhere to receive their mail, as their local post office has closed its lobby access to PO boxes after hours.
The next nearest post office is eight miles away in Creswell. People in Cottage Grove say the situation is unfortunate.
"Somebody's vandalism is causing this kind of inconvenience for people," said Liz Sykes, a Cottage Grove resident. "People that are maybe waiting on mail now have to wait another day, or not get it at all."
The Cottage Grove Post Office declined to comment, but according to a notice outside their door, the reason for the change is because of vandalism. They say they apologize for the inconvenience but they are prioritizing safety first. The notice also says the post office is working with local police and the Postal Inspection Service to find a solution to keep the PO box lobby open.
Some residents link the vandalism to a homeless encampment nearby.
For Fawn Love, a Cottage Grove resident, it's a complicated issue. She feels for the homeless community, but suggests the Post Office try to stay open an extra hour so people who get off work late can get their mail.
She hopes a better solution can be found for those living in the camp and the post office.
"I would like to see everybody housed. I was homeless myself. for like eight years, up until three years ago," Love said. "I don't know what they could do besides making more housing that these people can get in, they need it."
Other residents said more resources should be given to cities like Cottage Grove and Eugene to address the problem.
"I think having a shelter and people having access to resources to get jobs or housing or substance abuse counseling," said Liz Sykes. "I think as a whole, Cottage Grove and Lane County, we need more resources to help people."
Still other residents advocated for increased security. The Post Office itself is encouraging people to report all criminal activity and vandalism.