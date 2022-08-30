Cottage Grove receives grant funds to improve Main Street

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Cottage Grove's Main Street is about to get a makeover thanks to a sizable infusion of federal grant money for development.
“About halfway between Eighth and Ninth Street, and to the west it will go from Eighth and Ninth street to the Main Street bridge, the river crossing here at the coast fork,” said Faye Stewart, the Public Works Director for Cottage Grove.
The $5 million grant will help with new landscaping utility improvements and updated Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, something Stewart said is long overdue.
“Most of the street in this area is failing to meet those requirements," Stewart said. "We have sidewalks that have been damaged over the years from trees."
Officials say the investment will create nearly three dozen news jobs and retain 27 jobs. It's also expected to generate $650,000 in private investments.
Cottage Grove resident Georgia Haskell said she was excited to hear about the grant because it would help improve the infrastructure and economic development of the city.
“It’s the heart and soul of Cottage Grove historic Main Street is the best part of Cottage Grove in my opinion,” Haskell said.
Business owner Mary Jo Davis said she does not want the city to take away too much of its history.
“Granted, growth is something that does happen and we have to embrace it to some degree, but a lot of people have moved here because they love that old town feeling,” Davis said.
Stewart said after they meet with business and property owners, they will then take those plans to the city council for final approval and once that happens, they can then move to the next phase.
“Hopefully by the end of the year we'll have this recommended design to the city council for their final approval. Then probably most likely the construction documents will not be completed until next year,” Stewart said.
Stewart said he will send out a letter to business and property owners later this week with the hope of meeting with them in person sometime in September.