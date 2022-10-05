Cottage Grove residents talk magic mushrooms as councilors put decision in their hands

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Some city councilors are putting the future of psilocybin mushrooms, also known as hallucinogenic or magic mushrooms, in their community's hands.
Measure 20-332 poses a question: should the city of Cottage Grove prohibit psilocybin-related businesses within the city? Approval of this measure would prohibit the business of psilocybin within city limits.
This comes as Measure 109, which authorized the Oregon Health Authority to permit licensed providers to distribute psilocybin mushrooms and related products, was approved back in November 2020.
Starting next year, it allows the manufacture, delivery, and administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities. But some city leaders are bringing that decision to the people with a vote on the November 8 ballot.
Dr. Nick Gideonse works for Oregon Health and Science University as a family doctor and practiced in Cottage Grove for eight years.
"This is not free sales of magic mushrooms. This is psilocybin used in a very controlled way, in a very controlled setting," Gideonse said.
He said it would be like having service centers, where someone would walk in and take psilocybin in a regulated space with people who had psychological training. They would then have a four-to-five-hour therapy session.
"There's a lot of promise to achieve breakthroughs with PTSD, anxiety, and depression," Gideonse said.
This is something Cottage Grove resident Venice Mason strongly agrees with.
"I'm diagnosed with PTSD. Psilocybin therapy and being able to access what we need in a good manner, that's regulated, and is legal, is a privilege in this state that we voted for, and we shouldn't exclude it for people in our city," Mason said.
Mason believes that if the measure is approved, it will only cause people to get the powerful drug elsewhere or where it's not supervised.
"I think it will make it where people will have to travel farther to get needed treatment. I think it will keep some people operating in the black market where things aren't regulated," Mason said.
But other residents like Eldon Stutzman said having businesses like this won't benefit the community.
"I don't like hard drugs, period. I've had an experience with that, so I'll be voting to approve the measure," Stutzman said.