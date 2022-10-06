 Skip to main content
Cottage Grove residents want answers after police chief and captain resign

  Updated
  • 0

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Why did they resign? That's the question several Cottage Grove residents have on their mind after Scott Shepherd and Conrad Gagner resigned as chief and captain of the city's police department on Wednesday, October 5.

"It's hard to make a judgment as to whether or not they should resign if we have no idea why they did," said Amanda Ferguson, a longtime Cottage Grove resident said.

The pair were placed on paid administrative leave on July 29 after becoming the subjects of a personnel investigation, according to city officials.

"I feel it's very wrong that we are not told what's going on," Jane Rapier, who has lived in Cottage Grove for two decades, said.

City leadership did not release any specific details about what sparked the investigation. On Thursday afternoon, October 6, city manager Richard Meyers confirmed that as a result of their resignations, Shepherd and Gagner are no longer the focus of any investigation initiated by the city.

As the search for a new police chief begins, Meyers said Jeff Groth, who has been serving as the interim chief for the past few months, will remain in the role until a new chief is hired. Meyers said the police department's main focus is still to provide "a high level of public safety for the community."