Cottage Grove restaurant hosts fundraiser for 4-year-old battling bone cancer

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The community of Cottage Grove is stepping up to help the family of a four-year-old who is battling a rare form of bone cancer.
A girl named Breya was recently diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer that causes tumors on the bones and the bones to weaken. Breya’s family said the cancer has also spread to her lungs, meaning there is a 10% chance that treatment will work, but Breya and her family aren’t giving up. They will soon travel to Portland for the next six months for Breya to undergo aggressive chemotherapy at the Oregon health and Science University.
On June 30, Urban Kitchen in Cottage Grove put on a fundraiser selling Hawaiian food to help pay for travel and medical expenses, along with everything Breya needs to stay positive. Organizers at Urban Kitchen said they’ve received dozens of orders already and are ready to receive more. They will be open and taking orders for Breya until 7 p.m. on June 30.
Breya’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. A US Bank account has also been set up in Cottage Grove in Breya’s name to receive donations.