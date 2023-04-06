Counterfeit money passed at area business seized, deputies say

CHARLESTON, Ore. – Coos County Sheriff’s officials said they seized a counterfeit $100 bill passed at a Charleston business on Thursday morning.
Officials at the sheriff’s office dispatch center received a report on April 6 at 9 a.m. of a fake bill passed at a Charleston business, authorities said.
Deputies said the bill looks and feel similar to legitimate currency but does contain foreign language in script on the front and back, deputies said. The bill was seized for destruction, officials said.
Authorities said they recommend examining $100 bills closely to ensure their legitimacy and that forged bills should be reported to local law enforcement.