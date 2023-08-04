Country music fans swarm upon Sweet Home for Oregon Jamboree festival

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Thousands of country music fans are converging upon Sweet Home for the annual Oregon Jamboree festival, which began on Thursday and continues through Sunday.
The town’s population has doubled overnight with the arrival of thousands of visitors for the annual event. Robert Shamek, the Oregon Jamboree’s festival director, said the Jamboree gives the local community a major boost each year.
“We have 960 volunteers and probably 500 of those are from Sweet Home,” said Shamek. “And so, to be able to fire this sleepy little town up once a year, it's phenomenal.”
Beyond the main draw of the some of country music’s best and biggest entertainers, the Oregon Jamboree also features merchandise vendors, food booths and both beer and wine gardens in its 20-acre park-like setting.
Performed on two stages are 25 shows by artists that include Ashley McBride, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Lynard Skynard, and Parker McCollum. The Oregon Jamboree began in 1992 as an economic development project for the community, with Wynonna Judd appearing as one of its first big performers. Each year, the event draws in about 45,000 people over three days from across the country.
“This year is phenomenal, we have, uh, we've had acts that we've never had before,” Shamek said. “Lynyrd Skynyrd, like I said. We got Lainey Wilson, which is just on fire right now, Cody Johnson's been selling his tickets out the door, Parker McCollum. It's just all coming together to be one of the best years the Oregon Jamboree's ever had.”
Passes are still available for all three nights, but passes are limited for tomorrow night with Cody Johnson as this year’s biggest name.