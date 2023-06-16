Couple gifts 'Frog' with bike to replace one stolen from him earlier this week

EUGENE, Ore. – In a swiftly heartwarming twist, a local man whose electric bicycle was stolen from his driveway earlier this week is back on two wheels again, thanks to a local couple.
David Henry Miller, best known by many in the community as ‘Frog,’ was putting away groceries when his black Magnum electric bicycle and yellow Burley bike trailer were stolen from the driveway of his West 12th Avenue home. A briefcase containing Frog’s joke books, which are his livelihood, was amongst the absconded items, as well.
Social media lit up quickly as word of the theft spread, and among those who saw the notice were Shana Jewel and her husband, Gary Koehler.
“It was his livelihood, and you got to do what you got to do you know?” Jewel said. “I've got one thing to say to the person that did this to him. There's a special place in not heaven. Pay it forward whenever you can. If you have something like this that we don't use or you have something that you do use and someone needs it more than you do.”
When Jewel and Koehler saw the KEZI 9 News story about Frog’s stolen bike, they remembered they had an electric bicycle in storage and immediately felt the need to help out a fellow man in his time of need.
The couple delivered the bike to Frog’s house at noon on June 16.
"How you doing? That almost looks like my old bike," Frog said, when Jewel and Koehler arrived with their special delivery.
Though they’d never met until today, they’re now good friends, and Frog said they’re welcome over any time they want.
“It's a privilege for me to be able to do this,” said Koehler, “and I hope to see him again and I hope he'll be doing well. Feel free to drop in any time. If we can catch you.”