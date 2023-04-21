Course changes and PeaceHealth partnership additions for 2023 Eugene Marathon

EUGENE, Ore. – Organizers of the Eugene Marathon, now only nine days away, say changes have been implemented to the course and in the realm of medical care.
Ian Dobson, the Eugene Marathon’s race director, said a little bit of distance has been added to the University District and downtown Springfield portions of the course. This was done to remove what organizers considered a nasty out and back for runners in the half and full marathons. An extra benefit is it makes for a better course for athletes and attendees.
Dobson also has recommendations on locations for support team members.
“The best place for viewers to watch the race is from Hayward Field,” he said. “You get to see the start and finish. Another good place is Hilyard and 33rd and Amazon corner area. Also, people can go to the Riverfront Park area and watch.”
Dobson said some lessons were learned from the World Athletics Championships. Race organizers have partnered with PeaceHealth to have a medical director for the event. The course is divided into eight regions, each managed by a captain.
Water and fuels will also be available to runners along the way, organizers said.