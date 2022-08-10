Court decision affirms Oregon governor's granting of clemency

SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Court of Appeals reached a decision August 10 in a case about a petition brought against Oregon Governor Kate Brown. The decision solidifies her right to grant clemency to those convicted of criminal offenses.
In 2020, and 2021, Gov. Brown granted clemency to over 1000 convicted felons, pardoning them or reducing their sentences. A petition was filed to try to force Gov. Brown to retract some or all of the clemency, but the Oregon Court of Appeals blocked the order. Furthermore, Patty Perlow, the Lane County District Attorney, says Gov. Brown’s list of offenders granted clemency will be able to be considered by courts after her term is up due to this decision.
I hope the incoming legislature will address the violation of Victim’s rights and clarify the boundaries of the Governor’s power of clemency.— LaneCountyDA (@LaneCountyDA) August 10, 2022
Court documents say Gov. Brown granted clemency to over 1000 convicted felons in 2020 and 2021, pardoning them or reducing their sentences. Documents say those who were granted clemency were individuals vulnerable to the risk of COVID-19, individuals who had fought the 2020 Labor Day wildfires, and 73 individuals who were sentenced as juvenile offenders before Senate Bill 1008 was passed. SB 1008 significantly changed prosecution and sentencing for juvenile offenders, but court documents say the law is not retroactive.
Douglas Marteeny, the Linn County District Attorney, Patricia Perlow, the Lane County DA, and four family members of victims of the crimes for which the juvenile offenders were convicted petitioned the Marion County Circuit Court to order Gov. Brown, the Department of Corrections, and other government agencies to follow the letter of the law and reverse the granting of clemency. These parties argued that Gov. Brown’s granting of clemency was flawed, unlawful, and denied them justice. The Oregon Court of Appeals was ultimately handed the power to make the final decision on if the Marion County Circuit Court had to comply with the petition.
Court documents show the Court of Appeals ultimately struck down the petition after long consideration, solidifying the governor’s power to grant clemency. The Court of Appeals says its members considered the authority of the District Attorneys, the emotional damage suffered by the families of the victims, and the history of the act of granting clemency going all the way back to English common law. The court decided that the District Attorneys do not represent all Oregonians on the matter, that the decision to grant clemency was not unlawful and does not diminish the strength of prosecution, and that the hurt suffered by those who feel justice was not served is not enough to challenge the governor’s actions.