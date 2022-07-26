 Skip to main content
Court documents reveal timeline for Kendra Hanks murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A court affidavit for probable cause determination signed by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detective has provided new information in the case of Kendra Hanks, who officials say was murdered on July 7.

Kendra Hanks

After Kendra Hanks, 18, of Winston did not return home from work on July 7, she was reported missing on July 8 and a public call for help finding her was issued on July 12. A body that was later identified as Hanks was found on Cow Creek Road on July 14. Douglas County sheriffs investigated the case and identified Troy Phelps, 39, of Riddle as a suspect in the case. Phelps was arrested on July 21 and remains in custody.

A court affidavit signed by a DCSO detective provides a timeline of the investigation.

Court documents say the detective was informed of the case on the morning of July 11. The court documents say on July 13, a woman’s body was found near Cow Creek Road with puncture wounds on the chest and neck. The affidavit says the description of the body as well as clothing and a cell phone found nearby helped deputies identify the body as Hanks.

Court documents go on to say that the medical examiner believes that Hanks died from the puncture wound to the neck, and that her death was the result of a homicide.

Detectives say Hanks left work at 3:30 p.m. on July 7, and security camera footage shows her walking home. They add that a burgundy Saturn Outlook – which detectives strongly believe was owned and operated by Phelps -- is seen on camera footage circling the neighborhood where Hanks lived at about 4 p.m. that day. Court documents say the driver of the Saturn made contact with Hanks, and she got into the vehicle at about 4:13 p.m. The DCSO detective’s signed affidavit does not specify whether or not detectives believe Hanks entered the vehicle voluntarily.

The affidavit states that Hanks can be seen in the passenger seat of the vehicle through a rolled down window at about 4:16 p.m., apparently in distress. Documents state that when the Saturn is next seen on security camera footage, at about 4:18 p.m., the windows were rolled up. The affidavit goes on to say the vehicle is seen at about 4:35 p.m. head west on Riddle Bypass Road, towards where Hanks’ body was found. Detectives say that cell phone data shows Hanks was in the vehicle at the time.

According to court documents, at about 5:30 p.m. the Saturn was seen driving through Riddle towards Pruner Road, where Phelps was known to have lived. Detectives say that a man matching Phelps’ description can be seen driving the car.

Court documents say that Phelps was arrested at his home on Pruner Road at about 3:35 p.m. on July 21. Phelps is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, July 29.

