COVID-19 response measures lifted in Oregon as federal emergency ends

SALEM, Ore. – With the official end of the federal public health emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled for May 11, Oregon health officials are lifting measures that helped slow the spread of the disease in Oregon.
Officials at the Oregon Health Authority said May 11 will see the lifting of measures that affect a wide range of programs and services. Some of those changes will take place immediately, while others will take effect over the coming weeks. However, some changes that were in place during COVID will remain in place.
“These changes are an acknowledgement of the progress we’ve made over the last three-plus years,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA. “However, we know COVID-19 will remain a part of our lives for years to come, so we need to continue taking steps that prevent its spread, such as staying up to date with vaccinations. My thoughts go out to those sick with COVID-19, mourning a loved one, or still suffering with symptoms following their acute infection.”
OHA said health care workers will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on May 11. In addition, teachers and other school staff will no longer be required to be vaccinated as of June 17. OHA officials said this later date for school staff will support consistency in student instruction throughout the current school year.
According to OHA officials, much of Oregon’s population has some degree of immunity to COVID-19 due to vaccination and repeated infections. Because of this, many COVID-19 infections likely do not show symptoms or have only mild symptoms. Because of this, health officials said the previously-recommended five-day isolation period after an infection is doing little to reduce transmission, and will no longer be recommended for the general population. Instead, health officials recommend infected individuals stay home until fever-free for 24 hours. Officials still say to avoid contact with people at increased risk of severe disease, and say those recovering from a COVID-19 infection should consider wearing a mask for 10 days after symptoms abate.
OHA said some pandemic-era activities and requirements will stick around after May 11. Those include requirements that Oregon Health Plan providers continue to cover COVID vaccinations and treatment, offer access to telehealth services, and be reimbursed for language interpreter services.