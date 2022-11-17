 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Crash causes construction equipment fire; driver arrested on DUII charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman has been arrested after an incident where Eugene police say a single-vehicle crash led to a fire that burned an SUV and an asphalt machine on the Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday night.

According to the Eugene Police Department, police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and east Sixth Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on November 16. Police said that they arrived to find a Nissan Pathfinder had crashed into an asphalt machine in a construction site on the ramp to the Ferry Street Bridge, and both the machine and the SUV had caught fire. Police said that before they had arrived, a construction worker that had been de-icing in the area had broken the Pathfinder’s window to help pull the driver out before vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police said Eugene Springfield fire arrived to put out the fire, and public works staff worked through the night to vacuum excess water from the street to prevent it from freezing overnight.

According to police, construction company workers estimated the cost of the burned asphalt machine at about $75,000. Police said the driver, later identified as Lindsey Denise Brown, 37, of Eugene, was suspected of driving impaired and an investigation began. Eugene police said she was arrested and sent to the Lane County Jail on probable cause charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Tags

