Crash causes construction equipment fire; driver arrested on DUII charges

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman has been arrested after an incident where Eugene police say a single-vehicle crash led to a fire that burned an SUV and an asphalt machine on the Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday night.
According to the Eugene Police Department, police responded to a reported single-vehicle crash at Coburg Road and east Sixth Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on November 16. Police said that they arrived to find a Nissan Pathfinder had crashed into an asphalt machine in a construction site on the ramp to the Ferry Street Bridge, and both the machine and the SUV had caught fire. Police said that before they had arrived, a construction worker that had been de-icing in the area had broken the Pathfinder’s window to help pull the driver out before vehicle became engulfed in flames. Police said Eugene Springfield fire arrived to put out the fire, and public works staff worked through the night to vacuum excess water from the street to prevent it from freezing overnight.
According to police, construction company workers estimated the cost of the burned asphalt machine at about $75,000. Police said the driver, later identified as Lindsey Denise Brown, 37, of Eugene, was suspected of driving impaired and an investigation began. Eugene police said she was arrested and sent to the Lane County Jail on probable cause charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal mischief.