Crash causes power outages for hundreds near Oakway in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A car ran into a utility pole off Oakway Road and Cal Young Road Monday morning, causing about 400 customers to lose power, including some businesses in the Oakway center.
The power came back on at about 11:50 a.m., but the outage put a dent in the plans of many people on Monday morning.
Nearby resident Sage Snyder said that while the power outage shifted his plans for the day, he's decided to take advantage of the beautiful day and get out of the house and go for a walk.
"I can't make brunch, but the area is still walkable, and I still have to live my life," Snyder said.
Oakway Center property manager Alex Korth said he saw the crash on his way to work, not knowing it would soon affect his work day.
"I drove by, probably about 7:50 a.m., and a blue car hit a pole in front of the church," Korth said. "They did some pretty good damage to their car and the pole. It was leaning."
Korth said many of the offices and businesses on the North side of their property lost power. This includes big retailers like Trader Joe's and Bed Bath and Beyond.
Eugene resident Mary Barba said she and her husband were about to go into Trader Joe's to get their groceries when they were stopped.
"We parked our car, and a staff person walked up to us right away and asked if we were going in, and they explained the situation about the power outage," Barba said.
She said it wasn't too inconvenient for them as they waited for the power to come back while eating lunch.
"We understood. We hung around for a while and ate at one of the restaurants nearby," Barba said.
Barba said the power was restored as soon as they were done eating, and they went in to get their groceries. While things were a bit dark for some in town, everyone said they were just thankful no one was hurt.