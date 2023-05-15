Crash into gas line blocks downtown Springfield traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A gas line that was ruptured after a crash shut down two blocks in downtown Springfield Monday afternoon.
According to the Springfield Police Department, a driver hit a gas main when he crashed into the Swallowtail Bar and Venue at 111 Main Street in Springfield at about 11:15 a.m. on May 15. Police said they shut everything down from the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Main Street to the roundabout just over the bridge in the Glenwood area. The driver reportedly suffered only minor injuries.
As of 1:41 p.m., part of downtown Springfield is still closed off while hazardous material teams from Eugene Springfield Fire and Springfield police work to make the area safe. Stick with KEZI for updates to the situation.