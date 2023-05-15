 Skip to main content
.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Crash into gas line blocks downtown Springfield traffic

  • Updated
  • 0
Hazmat response in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A gas line that was ruptured after a crash shut down two blocks in downtown Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a driver hit a gas main when he crashed into the Swallowtail Bar and Venue at 111 Main Street in Springfield at about 11:15 a.m. on May 15. Police said they shut everything down from the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Main Street to the roundabout just over the bridge in the Glenwood area. The driver reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Crashed car in downtown Springfield

As of 1:41 p.m., part of downtown Springfield is still closed off while hazardous material teams from Eugene Springfield Fire and Springfield police work to make the area safe. Stick with KEZI for updates to the situation.

