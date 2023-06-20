Crash knocks out power for nearly 1,100 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. – More than a thousand people were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a truck crashed into a power pole near the outskirts of Eugene.
Firefighters and medics responded to a reported single-vehicle crash near Greenhill Road and Barger Drive at about 2:25 p.m. on June 20. Emergency personnel arrived to find a truck had left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a power pole, snapping it at the base and breaking some lines. Officials said that no one was seriously injured in the crash, and although there was some concern of sparks causing fires in the brush on the side of the road, no major fires were seen either.
Police said they do not believe the driver was impaired. Although no one was injured, the crash did cause a power outage that the Eugene Water and Electric Board said affected nearly 1,100 customers. EWEB expects to have the power restored by 7 p.m. on June 20.