Crash knocks out power for Sweet Home residents and damages City Hall

SWEET HOME, Ore -- Power has been restored, but nearly 1400 Sweet Home residents lost power after a car drove into a utility pole.
The accident was reported to Sweet Home Police at 5:56 in the morning on June 1. Officers were quickly dispatched, and when they arrived on scene they found a 2011 blue Subaru Legacy was heading eastbound on Highway 20 when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the utility pole.
This caused the pole's wires to hang over the highway and catch onto a semi-truck. The truck caused damage to several other utility poles and transformers. The power issues also caused some wiring in City Hall to catch on fire. Traffic had to be rerouted off Highway 20 due to the power lines on the roadway. Other local building occupants were contacted to ensure there were no other fire issues in the surrounding area.
Police do have a suspect in custody. Kyle Hanscam, 30, is in jail facing charges of reckless driving and criminal mischief. According to police and city officials, no one was hurt during the accident and repair crews were quick to respond.
Pacific Power, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and the Sweet Home Fire District were the repair agencies on the scene. Greg Springman, Sweet Home's Public Works Director, said the agencies have been a great partner.
Springman said, "We've had nothing but great partners. Pac Power responded quickly, fire, police. We've had reached out already, from Century Link and other contractors willing to assist. So it's been good in that way."
Springman also added the city is waiting until Monday, June 5, to do a full assessment of the damages. The City's Water Treatment Facility also lost power, but officials said water reservoirs were full and power was eventually restored.
Sweet Home residents like Neil Riley and David Smith were surprised to lose electricity in the morning. Both are longtime residents. Smith has been in Sweet Home for nearly a decade.
Riley said he first became aware of the situation when he was going to watch Leave it to Beaver and then the lights went out. His wife later called and said she heard a big bang and assumed it was a transformer that blew up. Riley said he was notified of the outage by Pacific Power as well. Because of the crash, Riley also lost water.
David Smith, a neighbor, said power outages are common in Sweet Home. He's gotten used to it, but said they are still irritating, not just for him but for his neighbors like Riley who don't have another source of water or power.
Smith said, "All of their water and everything is on a pump. If they don't have electricity they don't have water to do dishes with, or go to bathroom, shower or whatever. I mean they are just in the dark."
Smith also added that he is retired. The outage didn't affect him as much, he said, as in the morning he has bigger things to worry about.
He said, "Well me, I'm retired so I don't have to go up and go to work. The only thing I have to do is making a coffee pot for the wife."
Power was restored to Sweet Home in the evening of June 1.