Crash of allegedly stolen vehicle leads to more charges for North Bend woman

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A woman is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car and being found with other stolen property, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the CCSO, at abut 11:30 a.m. on April 20, their dispatch heard a call of a single-vehicle crash just northeast of North Bend. As deputies were dispatched, the caller apparently told the CCSO they had seen the woman driving the vehicle running away from the crash. The CCSO said the three responding deputies arrived at the scene of the crash and swiftly determined the vehicle had been stolen, then got ready for a K-9 unit to track down the woman who ran off.
Before that K-9 could arrive, however, the woman was found at her home a short distance from the crash, according to the CCSO. Deputies said they arrested Lanie N. Denton, 26, at the house for unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The CCSO said she was taken to the Coos County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
Later, deputies said they applied for, received and executed a search warrant on Denton’s home. There, they found a small amount of methamphetamine as well as hundreds of dollars worth of stolen property, the CCSO said. That stolen property was recovered and returned to its rightful owners, according to the CCSO.
The CCSO said that after the search warrant was executed, Denton was additionally charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and theft by receiving.