...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR
out 60 NM.


* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Crash on Highway 38 leaves one dead

ELKTON, Ore. -- One person traveling on Highway 38 is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Monday, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, they responded to a crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35, just outside of Elkton, at about 5 p.m. on September 12. Upon arriving, troopers say they found an eastbound Ford Explorer had crossed the road and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder.

OSP says the driver, identified as Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

