Crash on I-5 turns fatal after driver suffers medical emergency

YONCALLA, Ore. -- A man whose vehicle crashed on Interstate 5 yesterday is dead after he suffered a medical emergency right as medics arrived, Oregon State Police said.
Officials report that on July 26 at about 3:30 p.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. OSP says their initial investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Loyd Price, 78, of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on nearby railroad tracks.
OSP officials said Price was alert when medics arrived, but suffered a medical event just after the crash and was pronounced deceased. They add that the passenger, Deborah Price, 73, also of Roseburg, was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.